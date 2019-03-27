Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of CBNK opened at $11.80 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $5,311,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

