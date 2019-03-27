Canfor (CFP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.14

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.14 and last traded at C$13.23, with a volume of 244577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canfor from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canfor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.45.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 1.85999997901269 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells remanufactured and finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, and logs, as well as produces green energy.

