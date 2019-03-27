Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,003 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,078,000 after purchasing an additional 102,357 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

