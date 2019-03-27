Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,373 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lam Research by 35,969.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15,716,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,294,000 after purchasing an additional 178,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,538,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 159.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,256,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,045,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,697,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,488 shares of company stock worth $3,877,123. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.72.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $219.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-sells-3373-shares-of-lam-research-co-lrcx.html.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.