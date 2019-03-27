Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 157.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,832 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 230,380 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 985,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

KGC opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of -0.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.30 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

