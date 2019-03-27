Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 225 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,634,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $241.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $875.13 million, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 684 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,584 shares in the company, valued at $824,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seg Ventures, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,842 shares of company stock worth $4,607,649. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

