Cameco Corp (CCJ) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cameco were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $57,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $17,365,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $628.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

