Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLMT. ValuEngine cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a positive return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knott David M increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,534,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

