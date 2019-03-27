California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,253.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6,998.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,132 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-reduces-stake-in-stericycle-inc-srcl.html.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.