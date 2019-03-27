California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.11 Million Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 7,886.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 85,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

ViaSat stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $554.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $75,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $6,139,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,401 shares of company stock worth $10,214,969 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

