California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.01 Million Position in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Regal Beloit worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,712,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 325,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $13,241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,416,000 after purchasing an additional 131,813 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $10,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $482,442.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,253.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $235,403.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,734. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $881.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.76 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

