California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.12 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (AIR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AAR by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.70 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 612,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,728,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

