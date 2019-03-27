California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 197.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe purchased 40,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $1,002,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 85,220 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $3,442,888.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,024,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,391,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,003 shares of company stock worth $4,989,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 3.13. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,281.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-2-07-million-position-in-crispr-therapeutics-ag-crsp.html.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.