California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Electro Scientific Industries worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ESIO opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

