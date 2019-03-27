Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $500,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 116.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 192,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $503,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALM. Stephens began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Vertical Group cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

