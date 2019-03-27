Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 28,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 709,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 431,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 19,688,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,835,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

