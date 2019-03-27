BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $209.67 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

