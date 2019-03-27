BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $660,000 in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,817 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Northcoast Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.44.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

