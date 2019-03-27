BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,944,000 after acquiring an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,732,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 417,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,250,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 398,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 49,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after buying an additional 62,272 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

