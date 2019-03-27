BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $1 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. decreased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3,782.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In related news, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $183,031.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,310.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $132,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,320 shares of company stock valued at $665,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.45%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

