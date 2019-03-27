BunnyCoin (BUN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, BunnyCoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. BunnyCoin has a market capitalization of $212,327.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BunnyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000433 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000429 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin (CRYPTO:BUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 103,036,607,564 coins. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BunnyCoin’s official website is bunnycoin.org

BunnyCoin Coin Trading

BunnyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BunnyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

