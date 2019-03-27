BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Establishment Labs (ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.54% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “$40 PT Yesterday, ESTA reported Q4 revenue of $16.4M, coming in below our Street-high forecast but above consensus. The top-line trends coming off a very strong Q3 seem to highlight the lumpiness of global ordering and we suspect more of a benefit had been pulled forward in Q3 than we previously thought. Looking ahead, we are constructive on the expansion into two attractive Asian markets (Thailand and Taiwan), incremental salesforce hires bearing fruit, and ongoing transition to a direct sales model. The company has completed enrollment on schedule for the two main cohorts of its U.S. IDE trial, which is important. Management has not indicated when investors may see data but plans to work closely with the FDA and will update the Street about potential availability once it is decided when it may be released.””

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of ESTA opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.18 million and a P/E ratio of -21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 90.07% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $361,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $407,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $545,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $1,025,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.