BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

BT.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group – CLASS A to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Philip Jansen acquired 813 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.73 ($2,347.75).

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 221.95 ($2.90) on Wednesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

