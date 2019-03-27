BRP Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (DOO)

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for BRP in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BRP from C$63.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BRP from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BRP from C$76.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on BRP from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.29.

TSE DOO opened at C$35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47. BRP has a twelve month low of C$32.36 and a twelve month high of C$74.67.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

