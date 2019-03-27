Brown Advisory Inc. Has $367,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 787,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period.

VNQI stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $62.19.

