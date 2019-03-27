Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 56,651 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 56,651 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $4,232,396.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 270,006 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $20,101,946.70.

On Thursday, March 14th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 65,094 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $4,979,040.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 2,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $147,440.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 73,735 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $5,494,732.20.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 117,387 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $9,041,146.74.

On Thursday, February 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 600 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $45,720.00.

On Monday, January 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 46,477 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,120.39.

On Friday, January 25th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 208,831 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $15,006,595.66.

On Thursday, January 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 181,747 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $12,865,870.13.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 371,689 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $26,668,685.75.

Shares of GHDX stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Genomic Health had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

