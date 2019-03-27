Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

BPY opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 673.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 743.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

