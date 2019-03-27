Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Acquires New Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

ETV stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

