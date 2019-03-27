Brokers Set Expectations for Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPOR. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gulfport Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 392,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 327,650 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

