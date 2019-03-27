Brokerages Set Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Price Target at $16.10

Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

WTTR stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 761,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

