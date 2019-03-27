Brokerages Set Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) PT at $11.36

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.27. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.69% and a negative return on equity of 101.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,619,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,700 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 467,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 256,332 shares in the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

