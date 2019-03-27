Brokerages Set MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR) Target Price at $36.67

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

MOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 21,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,359. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

About MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500

