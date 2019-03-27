Brokerages Set Kemper Corp (KMPR) Price Target at $81.00

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.17. Kemper has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after buying an additional 55,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,014,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kemper by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kemper by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.