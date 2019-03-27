Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Price Target at $38.13

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.13.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM stock opened at C$34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$29.84 and a 1 year high of C$39.96.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$791.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.44999998473451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.75%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.