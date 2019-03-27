Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) PT at $31.07

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,819,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

