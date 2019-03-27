Brokerages Set Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) PT at $14.67

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

