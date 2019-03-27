Brokerages Set $17.00 Price Target for Kaleido Biosciences Inc (KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.83 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kaleido Biosciences an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLDO shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Bonney purchased 71,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $999,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Flagship purchased 933,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,387. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.52.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

