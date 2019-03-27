Brokerages Expect PTC Inc (PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. PTC also reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $108.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

In related news, CFO Andrew Miller sold 44,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $4,148,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,127 shares of company stock worth $13,548,383. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after buying an additional 311,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,240,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PTC by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

