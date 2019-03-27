Brokerages Expect On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. On Deck Capital reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group raised On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Group downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

ONDK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 364,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.84. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

In other On Deck Capital news, Director Ronald F. Verni acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $35,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,426.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noah Breslow acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $47,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,718.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 246,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273,423 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

