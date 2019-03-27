Brokerages Expect ContraFect Corp (CFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,110. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 108.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 196.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 1,664,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,102,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 109.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,025,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 512,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

