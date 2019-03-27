Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Baker Hughes A GE posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baker Hughes A GE.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHGE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

BHGE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,946. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,840.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,431,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,653,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,009,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467,168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,249.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,163,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965,979 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

