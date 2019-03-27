Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.88. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National CineMedia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

