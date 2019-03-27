Brokerages Anticipate Merus NV (MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Merus had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Merus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merus by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $12.13 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $283.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.12.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

