Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $190.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Medpace posted sales of $108.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $795.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $797.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $886.11 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $898.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medpace from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61. Medpace has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 103,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $6,770,014.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,770,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,647,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,702 shares in the company, valued at $36,825,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,817 shares of company stock worth $41,996,365 over the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.