Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $68.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.41 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Brean Capital set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,591. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

