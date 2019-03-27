Brokerages Anticipate EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will post sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $8.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $9.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 59,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -176.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.27. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 24,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $269,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,106,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 274,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

