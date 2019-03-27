Brokerages Anticipate Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Bancorpsouth Bank also posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 8,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,953. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 111,316 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 190,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

