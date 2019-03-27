Broadway Gold Mining (BRD) Trading Down 10.5%

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd (CVE:BRD)’s share price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 166,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 63,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

About Broadway Gold Mining (CVE:BRD)

Broadway Gold Mining Ltd., through its subsidiary, Broadway Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It owns 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project covering an area of 2,514 acres consisting of 6 patented lode claims and 137 unpatented lode mineral claims located in the Silver Star Mining District of southeast of Butte, Montana.

