Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850,072 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,712 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of BMY opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

