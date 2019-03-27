Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 588,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

